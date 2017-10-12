Disney, Weinstein Company Could Face Harassment Lawsuits as Scandal Widens

Michael Eisner and Jeffrey Katzenberg, who ran the Walt Disney Company during the Harvey Weinstein years (1993-2005), have both denied any knowledge of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct during those years. This would include any sexual harassment settlements made during that time. The Weinstein Company also denies any knowledge. These denials could be tested in a court of law should those alleging harassment and abuse choose to press the issue of corporate liability.

If, sometime between the years 1993 and 2005, when it owned Miramax, Disney was aware of Weinstein’s behavior, Disney was obligated to protect its employees, including young actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan, who claim to have been harassed, including Asia Argento who claims Weinstein raped her in 1997.

Outside of the “open secret,” another issue that makes one wonder about Disney’s moral, ethical, and legal liability, is the settlements.

Unless Weinstein settled using his own money, which is unlikely, how could Disney not know about corporate money spent for sexual harassment settlements?