POLL: 58 Percent Of College Kids Think ‘Intolerant’ Ideas Shouldn’t Be On Campus

FOLLOW US!



The majority of conservative and liberal college students believe that they shouldn’t be in a campus environment where there are “intolerant or offensive ideas,” according to a Wednesday report.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education released a report on college students’ attitudes towards free speech, self-censorship and guest speakers after contracting YouGov to survey 1,250 college students from two- and four-year universities.

The survey found that while 92 percent of students believe it’s important to hear different beliefs on campus, 58 percent of college students think that it’s important to be on a campus where there aren’t intolerant or offensive beliefs. – READ MORE