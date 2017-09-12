Flashback: Trump says in post-9/11 interview ‘New Yorkers are very strong and resilient’ (VIDEO)

Shortly after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, President Donald Trump called New Yorkers “very strong and resilient” in an interview with a German television station.

In an interview conducted blocks from Ground Zero, Trump, then a celebrity real estate tycoon, said, “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“The devastation,” he said. “The human life that’s been just wasted, for no reason whatsoever. It is a terrible scene. It is a terrible sight. But New Yorkers are very strong and resilient, and they’ll rebuild quickly.” – READ MORE