South Koreans fear being caught in nuclear crossfire

Residents here are used to endless diatribes and offensive actions by the regime north of the DMZ. And they usually take it in stride.

But the mounting threats by North Korea have finally rattled its neighbor to the south.

In recent days, following the strong nuclear test by the Kim Jong Un regime, and the barrage of North Korean missile launches, South Koreans are worried.

“It’s a major leap,” former foreign minister and U.S. Ambassador Han Sung-Joo told Fox News. “Not just the size of the bomb, but that they can put it on top of a long-range ICBM, which threatens the U.S. That’s a game-changer.” – READ MORE