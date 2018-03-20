Legislators Push for 90,000 Cheap H-2B Imported Workers

Democratic and GOP legislators in the House and Senate are trying to import additional cheap H-2B seasonal workers, just as voters’ wages are poised to grow before November, according to industry advocates.

North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis is asking for 24,000 additional imported H-2B seasonal workers — above the 66,000 allowed by law — while Maryland GOP Rep. Andy Harris is seeking 54,000 extra workers, according to sources. They are being backed by many other GOP and Democratic legislators, including Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

Under Tillis’ plan, additional H-2B workers would be assigned to companies working to repair hurricane damage in Florida and Houston, Texas, so reducing the companies’ need to recruit Americans.

The push for imported cheap labor reflects the dominant role of local employers and donors in Capitol Hill backrooms — despite the GOP’s growing need for a high turnout in November. – READ MORE

