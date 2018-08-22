Flashback: Obama Loved South African Leaders Now Persecuting Whites

Back in July, former President Barack Obama made a speech in South Africa that garnered much attention, although not for the reason it should have.

During his speech at the Nelson Mandela Lecture in a packed Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Obama went out of his way to praise South Africa’s new president, Cyril Ramaphosa for “inspiring great hope in this country.”

If you weren’t studying the situation in South Africa, you might be forgiven for thinking this was perfectly OK. After all, Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma, one of the world’s most shameless kleptocrats. In most cases, that certainly would be a cause for celebration.

And, indeed, South African media seemed to pick up on the support for the new Ramaphosa administration: “The Nelson Mandela Lecture had plenty of star power on Tuesday afternoon,” The South African reported. “While former US President Barack Obama was undoubtedly the star of the show, the reaction Cyril Ramaphosa received was rather incredible.”

See, Ramaphosa realizes that his country is in dire trouble. Zuma has essentially drained gigantic amounts of money from state-owned industries. Meanwhile, his party — the African National Congress, the party of Nelson Mandela which has ruled South Africa since the end of apartheid and has experienced frighteningly diminishing returns since their first standard-bearer — wants a speedier way to equality.

That way is called EWC — Expropriation Without Compensation. It is a pleasant euphemism for taking land from white farmers without compensating them and giving it to black citizens in order to make things in the country more equal, something South Africa is considering amending the constitution to make legal.

A record number of farms are hitting the market in South Africa as white farmers try desperately to offload land and leave the country before the government confiscates their acreage.

According to a report in the Sunday Express, the African National Congress (ANC) — South Africa’s ruling party — suggested last week that it is considering confiscating farmland from white farmers without compensation. In a meeting on “reforming land ownership,” several civil servants claimed that its time to “expropriate” land from the country’s white farmers in reparations for Apartheid.

ANC’s chairman Gwede Mantashe “sparked panic” when he agreed with reparations activists, telling a crowd that no white landowner should be allowed to control more than 25,000 acres.

"You shouldn't own more than 25,000 acres of land," Mantashe said. "Therefore if you own more it should be taken without compensation."