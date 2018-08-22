Trump Economy Defies Predictions, Workers Poised for Biggest Paychecks in Years

According to the New York Post, citing a Willis Towers Watson Data Services study, workers’ “salaries are about to break out of a decade-long slump.”

Workers across the country will soon be taking home bigger paychecks across the board, thanks in no small part to confidence in the direction the economy is trending.

“Employers tend to pay more when they feel confident about the future,” Murray Gunn, an Elliott Wave International analyst, said. “This survey certainly reflects an ebullient mood among business leaders.”

That’s a simple truth that many far-left socialists conveniently forget when crying about wage gap disparity and Trump’s tax cuts benefiting the wealthy.

While wage gap disparity may be an issue worth delving deeply into, it’s inarguable that poorer employers will not yield more jobs or better paying jobs.

The Willis Towers Watson survey finds that finance and corporate jobs will see an impressive 4.6 percent growth this year.

Non Wall Street-esque workers will still find a tidy 2.7 percent growth this year.

Average pay increases for non-managerial workers will get a 3.0 percent bump this year. – READ MORE

Top Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer stated on Friday that the current boom the U.S. economy is experiencing could last for up to a decade.

On Fox News, Laffer was asked to respond to Trump National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow’s assertion that 4.1 percent Gross Domestic Product growth rate achieved during the second quarter is sustainable.

“It is surely possible,” he answered. “My view is it’s really possible for the next eight or ten years, it’s possible to get this type of growth to bring us back to the standard of living we were living at when Clinton left office and we had the disaster of (George W. Bush) and (Barack) Obama.”

Laffer added, “Whether it will happen or not as Larry said, it’s all policies oriented. Policies really matter. Tax cuts, sound money, free trade, minimum regulations and spending restraint, all of that matters and this administration can do it and really set us off on the launch pad.”

In his 2009 book, “The End of Prosperity: How High Taxes Will Doom the Economy — If We Let It Happen,” Laffer, along with co-authors Stephen Moore and Peter Tanous, argued that the tax and deregulation policies enacted under Ronald Reagan beginning in the early 1980s unleashed a 25-year economic boom. – READ MORE