Trump Hater Admits Hypocrisy: No Idea How Many Times I Touched People’s Genitals

According to the Washington Times, the admission came up as she defended the former Minnesota senator, who faced multiple accusations of inappropriate touching and sexual gestures, including one caught on camera.

“I don’t want to diminish anyone’s legitimate claim of feeling like they’ve been assaulted, because that’s your feeling,” Handler said.

“But I think there is a very big difference of a man putting his arm around you — he’s a comedian, I’ve touched people’s breasts and genitals I can’t imagine how many times in photos. That doesn’t excuse it, but that’s something, that’s not rape. That’s not sexual assault, and it’s not repeated behavior over and over again.”

I’ve highlighted those two because she can’t count how many times she’s touched people’s breasts and genitals in photos — one would assume with dubious consent, considering she’s comparing her situation to Franken’s — but then insisting “it’s not repeated behavior over and over again.” – READ MORE

Chelsea Handler has ratcheted up her incendiary political rhetoric ever since President Donald Trump moved into the White House.

That’s why what comes next is not really very surprising at all.

The actress and now political activist reacted to the news about the president’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court the way many other Hollywood celebs did.

Republicans want to take away our healthcare, female rights to birth control, and also are perfectly fine with kids getting killed in schools. What a party. #NovemberIsComing https://t.co/sYCY8KaXL1 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 11, 2018

“Republicans want to take away our health care, female rights to birth control and also are perfectly fine with kids getting killed in schools,” she declared.

“What a party. # NovemberIsComing,” she threatened on Twitter. – READ MORE