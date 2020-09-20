FLASHBACK: Liberals Celebrated the Death of Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia

To say the Left has responded very emotionally to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg would be an understatement. Some have even suggested it is disrespectful to her memory to talk about her replacement so soon after her death.

But the political implications of the vacancy on the Court resulting from her death are impossible for anyone to ignore, regardless of which side of the aisle they are on. That said, the reaction from most on Left and Right has been mostly respectful from what I’ve seen.

But I can’t say the same for when Justice Antonin Scalia passed away in 2016.

Nominated by Ronald Reagan, Justice Scalia was a diehard defender of the Constitution, and when he died during the last year of Obama’s presidency, many on the Left couldn’t contain their glee.

David Ehrlich of Rolling Stone asked, “How long do we have to wait till we can openly not be sad about it?”

Charles Finch, a contributor to the New York Times, Slate, and The Washington Post, wrote “I mean, if you don’t want your death politicized, don’t lead a repugnant and profoundly influential political life.” – READ MORE

