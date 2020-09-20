2 Aides For Ilhan Omar Challenger Lacy Johnson Shot, 1 Killed

Two campaign aides for Lacy Johnson, a Republican seeking to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), were shot in Minneapolis in broad daylight this week, including a 17-year-old boy.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later from his wounds, a Minneapolis police spokesman said.

Officials haven’t officially identified the deceased but his family and school named him as Andre Conley.

“My nephew Andre did not deserve this,” Conley’s aunt, Fatemah Green, said at a vigil for the boy on Wednesday night, KARE 11 reported. – READ MORE

