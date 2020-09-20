Gowdy: It Took ‘10,000 Arrests’ And ‘$2 Billion In Property Damage’ For Pelosi To Finally Condemn Rioters

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally condemned violent protesters from the House floor, but according to former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy it only took “10,000 arrests, $2 billion in property damage and a couple of cops fighting for their lives to finally figure out that the numbers weren’t on her side.”

“You can be 100% behind law and order and law enforcement, or you can be, in her case, 100 days behind them,” Gowdy told Fox News.

“It’s been about 100 days. In that time, she had time to compare cops to stormtroopers,” Gowdy said. “She had time to call Kevin McCarthy the ‘enemy of the state.’ She had time to get her hair done.”

“But she had no time to defend law enforcement until the polls started tightening,” he noted.

Pelosi and prominent Democrats only began to speak out – or even acknowledge the existence of – violent rioters in recent days. – READ MORE

