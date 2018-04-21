Politics TV
FLASHBACK HILLARY: Not accepting 2016 election results ‘threatening our democracy’ (VIDEO)
The Democratic National Committee is desperately trying to keep the failing Russia “collusion” narrative going, and so now the party is disputing the 2016 election results.
Not accepting the results of the election is an act Hillary Clinton characterized in 2016 as “threatening our democracy.”
Addressing a Cleveland rally shortly before the election, Clinton feigned outrage that Trump wouldn’t commit to accepting the results.
FLASHBACK: HILLARY CLINTON SAYS: TRUMP WON’T ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THE ELECTION! #DNC #Democrats #DemocratsBeingDemocrats #GOP #maga #Trump pic.twitter.com/laokkkvlxM
— Ted Hooley 🇺🇸 (@ed_hooley) April 20, 2018
On October 21, 2016, Hillary denounced Trump for refusing to say he would “respect the results of this election,” drawing boos and jeers from the crowd. – READ MORE
