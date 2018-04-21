Handsy Joe Biden hands out ‘Courage Awards’ for #MeToo

Former Vice President Joe Biden hosted his “Biden Courage Awards” in New York City this week to profess his love for the #MeToo movement, prompting folks online to point out “Creepy Joe’s” long history of groping young girls and women during public appearances.

Biden appeared at the city’s Russian Tea Room Wednesday to present the first-ever “Biden Courage Awards,” but they didn’t go to the women and children who have survived his roaming hands. Rather, Biden recognized “student heroes” who “are the leading edge in the world in terms of changing attitudes toward women,” Breitbart reports.

Biden claimed 2018 is the “moment where the consciousness of the American people has been awakened,” and said he’s excited the public is “ripping the Band-Aid off the dirty little secret that’s existed in this country for years.”

The NFL’s sponsorship of the event didn’t prevent Biden from lecturing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the need to “do a hell of a lot more than you’re doing” to support the #MeToo movement. Biden also slammed “fat, ugly men with power,” referring to disgraced Hollywood movie mogul and sexual assault suspect Harvey Weinstein. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1