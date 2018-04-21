De Blasio Loses His Mind… Bans Cars from Central Park

New York City’s proto-socialist Mayor Bill de Blasio is all about government exerting control over the people, as evidenced by his staunch support for gun control measures that infringe upon the Constitutional right of citizens to keep and bear arms.

But guns aren’t the only thing de Blasio wants control over, as he has now announced a ban on vehicles throughout most of New York City’s Central Park, according to The Hill.

The ban on cars in Central Park will apply to all streets below 72nd St. — above which cars had already been banned — but would not apply to certain major thoroughfares that cut through the park.

Central Park goes car free in June. 24/7, 365 days a year — because parks are for people, not cars. pic.twitter.com/kvRUgIudx1 — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 20, 2018

“Central Park goes car free in June. 24/7, 365 days a year — because parks are for people, not cars,” the mayor tweeted Friday. – READ MORE

