FBI employee pleads guilty to stealing $160,000 from agency

A paralegal in San Diego became the FBI’s latest disgraced employee Wednesday when she pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $160,000 from the Asset Forfeiture Unit in recent years.

Lynn M. Morris, a 51-year-old paralegal specialist, admitted to U.S. District Court Judge Larry Alan Burns that she stole $159,821.90 from an account for the FBI San Diego Division’s Asset Forfeiture Unit between July 2014 and November 2016.

San Diego FBI Paralegal Specialist Pleads Guilty to Theft of Nearly $160,000 in Government Funds https://t.co/fLGYl7K2J0 — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) March 7, 2018

According to the Justice Department:

From 2014 to 2016, Morris was a paralegal specialist and the designated coordinator for the AFU. Morris admitted that to convert government funds to her own use, she used her knowledge and position within the FBI to withdraw cash from the AFU’s account and deposited portions of the stolen proceeds into her personal checking account. – READ MORE

