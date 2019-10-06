Brown bear photo-bombs ‘oblivious’ fishermen in wildlife photographer’s photo

A wildlife photographer in Alaska recently captured a jaw-dropping photograph of a brown bear creeping up behind two oblivious, soon-to-be stunned fishermen.

The amazing image shows the men staring directly into the photographer’s camera, looking a bit confused, while the massive predator stands only a few feet behind them.

Robert Hawthorne snapped the picture during a recent visit to Katmai National Park, Alaska, The Sun reports. The photographer reportedly warned the men of what was lurking nearby, but only after seeing the scene unfold through his lens.

“Believe it or not, the fishermen were thinking about nothing but their fishing,” Hawthorne said of the encounter, according to The Sun. “They were oblivious to the bear behind them.” – READ MORE