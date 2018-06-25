Flashback: Bill Clinton Ordered Early Morning Raid To Seize Immigrant Child at Gunpoint (VIDEO)

The American people may be tired of hearing from the Clintons, but it looks like Bill hasn’t gotten the memo.

Earlier this week, the 71-year-old former president added his hoarse voice to the immigration debate. His target, unsurprisingly, was Donald Trump.

“Taking these kids away from their parents makes no sense,” Clinton declared on Thursday, according to The Hill.

“It’s immoral. It’s not required by the law. And it’s not necessary to protect the border. It’s just wrong,” the 42nd president continued.

Yes, the man who cheated on his wife with a college-age intern in the Oval Office, and was then impeached and disbarred for lying about it under oath, is now the authority on morality. Lord have mercy.

“Children should not be bargaining chips,” continued the president whose administration oversaw the 1993 Waco siege that ended with around 30 dead kids.

In 2000, prior to the Bush-Gore election and while Clinton was still president, the Democrat administration ordered a young Hispanic immigrant to be literally torn away from his family in the United States and returned to the oppressive Castro regime.

“In the end, it took just three minutes. But it was three minutes of raw intimidation,” the Los Angeles Times wrote about the Clinton-approved raid. – READ MORE

