Liberal Professor Goes Off The Deep End, Labels Trump ‘Fleshy Thesaurus of White Supremacy’

A Georgetown University professor said Friday that President Donald Trump is a “fleshly thesaurus of white supremacy.”

Georgetown sociology professor Michael Eric Dyson made the remark on a panel that nonprofit The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Centers had its interns attend.

“Vicious white supremacy, male supremacy, and both of them are joined in the body of Donald Trump,” Dyson said. “Donald Trump is the fleshly thesaurus of white supremacy.”

Sociologist, Michael Eric Dyson, says Trump is no “aberration from whiteness” but its ultimate fulfillment https://t.co/DJQZLuHO79 — Salon (@Salon) June 24, 2018

The Georgetown professor and author of “Holler If You Hear Me,” a book portraying deceased rapper Tupac Shakur, proceeded to make a crass analogy, which he has previously used to describe the president.

“We have a guy who stands up every day to excrete the feces of his moral depravity into a nation,” Dyson said to laughter from the audience. “[Trump is] s—ting on men and women … we have basically a sexual predator as the chief executive officer.” – READ MORE

