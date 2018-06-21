Flashback 2014: Senators McCain and Flake criticize AG Eric Holder for ending prosecution of 1st-time border crossers

In 2014, Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake of Arizona sent a letter to then Attorney General Eric Holder to explain why the Obama administration was ending the prosecution of “1st-time border crossers” under Operation Streamline, a “joint initiative of the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice in the United States, started in 2005, that adopts a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to unauthorized border-crossing by engaging in criminal prosecution of those engaging in it.”

Letter w/ @JeffFlake: AG Holder stops prosecutions of 1st-time border crossers under Operation Streamline: http://t.co/VzIqaCMCqE #Arizona — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 9, 2014

In the letter, McCain and Flake specifically called the prosecution of the 1st-time border crossers a “tool” in the “border-security toolbox” to help deal with “Central American family units and unaccompanied minors” – READ MORE

