WOMP WOMP: Turns out ICE *RESCUED* the 10-year-old with Down syndrome from smugglers

It turns out that the story about the 10-year-old with Down syndrome that caused all of Twitter to attack Corey Lewandowski for responding with “womp womp” when he heard the story was apparently rescued by ICE agents from some sort of smuggling operation:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in statement that the minor who has Down Syndrome and was separated from her parent isn’t related to the zero tolerance policy. pic.twitter.com/wjFwe5Ygw4 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 20, 2018

– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1