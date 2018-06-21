SPLC faces dozens of lawsuits, but look which tech companies it’s in bed with

The Southern Poverty Law Center has been viewed by the left as a reputable source for knowing who is, and who isn’t a neo-Nazi. The best part, at least for the left, is that the SPLC is very loose with the term.

If the left doesn’t like anyone, they can officially peg them as a hate group with the help of the SPLC. The left gives the SPLC this honor because…it can. There’s no real basis for the SPLC being the end-all-be-all when it comes to officially labeling someone a hate group, it just says what the left likes to hear, and thus is an important part of societal recognition of evil people.

Four of the world’s biggest tech platforms have working partnerships with a left-wing nonprofit that has a track record of inaccuracies and routinely labels conservative organizations as “hate groups.” https://t.co/dPrIMctuTo pic.twitter.com/fHeSlBS1rt — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) June 11, 2018

We’re wondering now if this flood of lawsuits will have any bearing on the SPLC’s relationship with tech platforms like Facebook and Twitter. The Daily Signal reported earlier this month that Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Twitter all work with the SPLC. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1