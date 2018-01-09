Flashback: In 2013, Oprah Said Elderly Racists ‘Just Have to Die’ for US to Make Progress (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey is reportedly just looking into running for president in 2020, but the vetting is already underway.

In 2013, Winfrey, who was in the U.K. to promote her movie “The Butler,” told the BBC’s Will Gompertz that death is the only way to move past racism in the United States:

“As long as people can be judged by the color of their skin, the problem is not solved. I said this, you know, for apartheid South Africa, I said this for my own, you know, community in the South: There are still generations of people, older people who were born and bred and marinated in it — in that prejudice and racism — and they just have to die.” – READ MORE

