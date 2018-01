VIDEO- TRUMP: ‘I Would Beat Oprah .. Would be a lot of Fun’

Donald Trump says he’s not worried about Oprah running for President in 2020, because if she does he’d kick her butt.

Trump reacted Tuesday to a groundswell of interest in a Winfrey candidacy, saying he doesn’t think she’ll pull the trigger and run, but if she does he’d beat her.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *