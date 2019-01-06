Biden: Rush Limbaugh and the ‘conservative blonde woman’ to blame for shutdown

Former Vice President Joe Biden blamed media host Rush Limbaugh and “the conservative blonde woman” for President Trump’s decision to refuse to sign a funding bill that didn’t include $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Republicans overwhelmingly voted to keep the government open. Then Rush Limbaugh and the conservative blonde woman says he’s losing his base, and so he’s changed his mind,” Biden told CNN on Friday, apparently referring to conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Congress last month had been poised to pass a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open until February. But, facing pointed criticism from Limbaugh and Coulter, who warned against capitulating on his demand for border wall funding, Trump changed course, announcing he would veto any bill without wall funding.

The White House and lawmakers were unable to resolve an impasse over border wall funding, leading the government to shut down on Dec. 22. – READ MORE