GOP Senator: We Need ‘Idiot Control,’ Not ‘Gun Control’ (VIDEO)

Sen. John N. Kennedy (R., La.) said on Tuesday during an appearance on CNN that America needs greater “idiot control” instead of more “gun control.”

Kennedy, Louisiana’s junior senator who has developed a reputation for his colorful use of colloquialisms since coming to Congress in 2017, was on “CNN Newsroom” to discuss his opposition to any new gun control measures being pushed in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Fla. earlier this month.

The shooting, which left 17 dead and countless wounded, has reignited the national conversation surrounding gun control. – READ MORE

