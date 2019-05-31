Fitton: Judicial Watch Uncovers FBI Knew of Hillary’s Abuses

The FBI knows a lot more about Hillary Clinton than it is willing to let us know.

Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Justice seeking draft copies of FBI charts containing information on potential “statutory violations” committed by Hillary Clinton in the former secretary of state’s use of a non-secure, non-government email server to conduct government business.

Judicial Watch is also suing for draft copies of talking points prepared by the FBI for its officials to use following then-Director James Comey’s July 2016 press conference, during which he recommended against prosecuting Clinton for mishandling classified information.

Judicial Watch recently uncovered DOJ records in a related lawsuit that include emails documenting an evident cover-up of a chart of potential violations of law by the secretary of state. On July 8, 2016, three days after then-FBI Director James Comey’s press conference announcing that he would not recommend a prosecution of Clinton, the Special Counsel to the FBI’s executive assistant director in charge of the National Security Branch, whose name is redacted, wrote to Peter Strzok and others that he was producing a “chart of the statutory violations considered during the investigation [of Clinton’s server], and the reasons for the recommendation not to prosecute…” – READ MORE