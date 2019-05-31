Gowdy Tells Trump to ‘Say, Go Ahead, Indict Me’ to DOJ: Better Than House Dems’ Investigation (VIDEO)

After special counsel Robert Mueller said he couldn’t criminally charge President Donald Trump while he holds the presidency due to a Department of Justice (DOJ) policy, former Rep. Trey Gowdy is sending a message to the president to waive his rights on being indicted by the DOJ.

Mueller told the press on Wednesday, “Charging the president with a crime was … not an option we could consider,” as IJR News reported.

Gowdy told Fox News on Wednesday that he suggests the president say the DOJ to "go ahead, indict me," because it'll be fairer than an investigation by House Democrats which would lead to a "state of chaos."