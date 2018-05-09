Journalist Behind #MeToo Bombshells Makes Damning Comment About Media Suppressing The Truth

Ronan Farrow, the son of actress Mia Farrow and embattled director Woody Allen, is one of the original journalists to blow open the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. His report in The New Yorker detailing the accusations of the first women to publicly accuse Weinstein of heinous behavior helped ignite the #MeToo movement. But, as he told Loyola Marymount University’s Class of 2018 this weekend, though he himself is a part of the mainstream media, he learned during the experience of writing his bombshell Weinstein report that the media can quickly become “instruments of suppression.”

“I wanted to take a moment to talk about what it’s like trying to do work you believe in *before* the moment of impact,” Farrow told the audience. “I’ve talked a little about challenges I faced reporting my stories on sexual violence. How the systems commanded by those powerful men I mentioned earlier came crashing down on me too. And how people I trusted turned on me. And powerful forces in the media world became instruments of suppression.”

Those “powerful forces in the media world,” he said, have created “vast systems that conspired to keep reporting on sexual assault quiet for so long.”

Farrow suggested that while he will expose those “vast systems” more in the future, his goal for the commencement address was to talk about something everyone could relate with in every field: The struggle before the success. For him, that struggle took the form of his own former news organization, NBC, refusing to back his investigative efforts and his book publisher dropping him, refusing to read “a single page” of his manuscript. – READ MORE

