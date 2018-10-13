First lady’s office rips ‘The View’ for ‘disgusting’ mistress speculation

First lady Melania Trump‘s office is ripping The View and guest host Yvette Nicole Brown for remarks about President Trump‘s “mistresses.”

Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said the show needed to check its facts before going with base speculation and ripped it for a second day “of attacks.”

The fight began when Brown, who was filling in on the show for “The View” host Joy Behar, at one point suggested that Melania Trump might not be upset about the president’s affairs because she might have been involved with the president while he was already married.

"Is it possible that she's not concerned with his mistresses because she was one of them?"