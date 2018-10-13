Lindsey Graham: ‘To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay’

Ms. Handler faced backlash Thursday after she tweeted: “If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC.”

TMZ caught up with Mr. Graham at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in suburban D.C. on Friday and asked what he thought of Ms. Handler’s comments.

“She knows zero about me,” he said. “To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay.”

“These comments — I don’t think they reflect well on her,” he added. “We’re moving on from that. Belittling people is not as fun as it used to be, and that’s a good thing.” – READ MORE