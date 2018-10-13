Taylor Swift says she’s voting for TN Dem candidate — but she’s not registered in state?

A report from Information Liberation finds Swift is not registered in the areas where she has homes.

According to the site: Swift reportedly owns two homes in Nashville, Tennessee, both of which are in Davidson County. She also has several other residences in New York, Beverly Hills and Rhode Island.

If you put the name Taylor Swift with the county of residence as Davidson and year of birth as 1989 (Taylor Alison Swift was born on December 13, 1989), the state government’s websitesays: “No record was found. Please verify the information below and search again. If your information cannot be found, please contact your local county election commission to verify the accuracy of the information on file.”

Similarly, no record was found when the county was switched to the other largest counties in Tennessee of Shelby, Knox, Hamilton, Rutherford, Williamson, Montgomery, Sumner, Sullivan, Wilson, Blount, Washington or Bradley.