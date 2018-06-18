First lady spokeswoman: Melania Trump ‘hates to see’ families separated at border

First lady Melania Trump appeared to express disapproval on Sunday with her husband’s administration’s policy of separating migrant families who cross the U.S.–Mexico border illegally.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart,” Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, said in a statement to The Hill.

Grisham’s statement was first given to CNN reporter Kate Bennett.

The debate surrounding immigration policy has intensified in recent weeks since the Trump administration announced its “zero tolerance” policy for illegal border crossings.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions enacted the policy earlier this year, announcing that the Department of Justice would criminally prosecute all adults attempting to cross illegally into the U.S. by the southern border. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1