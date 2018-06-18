Hillary Clinton tells grads of pricey San Francisco school about her troubled youth

Blame it on the bullies?

In a surprise appearance Friday, Hillary Clinton delivered a commencement address to graduates of San Francisco’s exclusive Hamlin School.

Media reports said Secret Service personnel whisked the former Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. secretary of state into the all-girls private school — where tuition is $34,500 per year.

“Tuition includes lunch and snack,” the school’s website says.

As Clinton recalled of her youth, in a YouTube video posted by the school: “As I would go out looking to play, the kids who were already there would circle around me, bully me, knock me to the ground, and I would get up and run crying into the house. This went on for weeks. It was a pattern of our lives.”

She then described being forced to fight another girl.

“Accidentally, one of my arms touched the girl and she fell over, and so I was now part of the neighborhood — and she became my best friend growing up.”- READ MORE

