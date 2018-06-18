FBI agent Peter Strzok will testify before Congress WITHOUT a subpoena and WILL NOT plead the 5th

FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok released a letter Sunday afternoon through his lawyer saying that he will voluntarily testify in Congress and there’s no need for a subpoena:

Let's all watch FBI Agent Peter Strzok take the 5th now! https://t.co/fHjxNVNr8G — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) June 16, 2018

Strzok’s lawyer told the Washington Post that his client “wants the chance to clear his name and tell his story”:

Peter Strzok, who was singled out in a recent Justice Department inspector general report for the politically charged messages, would be willing to testify without immunity, and he would not invoke his Fifth Amendment rights in response to any question, his attorney, Aitan Goelman, said in an interview Sunday. Strzok has become a special target of President Trump, who has used the texts to question the Russia investigation.

Goelman said Strzok “wants the chance to clear his name and tell his story.” – READ MORE

