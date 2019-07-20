Large Group of Migrants Rush International Bridge, Assault CBP Officers

MCALLEN, Texas – A group of 47 migrants violently rushed an international port of entry near McAllen, Texas, and assaulted officers in an attempt to illegally enter the country.

The violent incident took place on Friday shortly after 4 a.m. at the Pharr International Bridge when a group of approximately 47 undocumented migrants tried to rush the border, information released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed. The bridge connects the Mexican border city of Reynosa with Pharr and McAllen. The local TV station KGBT first reported on the violent rush at the port of entry.

The migrants ignored the commands from CBP officers, ripped off the wire and barriers and then rushed towards the U.S. side of the border. CBP officers in tried to push back the men. However, the group began fighting and tried to rip the agents gear off as they attempted to rush the inspection area and enter the country. Authorities detained several individuals. It remains unclear if any will be prosecuted for the violent incident.