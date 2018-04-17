View our Privacy Policy

FIREWORKS: Meghan McCain DESTROYS ‘Boy Scout’ Comey on LIVE TV (VIDEO)

Meghan McCain absolutely unloaded on disgraced former FBI director James Comey on national television Monday; blasting the bureau boss for interjecting politics in Hillary Clinton’s investigation and writing his recent book to “settle scores.”

“The problem with James Comey is that he can’t decide what he is. Is he this boy scout defending the FBI or is he a media personality?” asked The View co-host. – READ MORE

