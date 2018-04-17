VIDEO: Kellyanne Conway Blasts Comey’s ‘Free Political Commercial’ on ABC

Appearing on Monday’s Good Morning America following ABC’s exclusive Sunday night interview with former FBI Director James Comey, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway took anchor George Stephanopoulos to task for allowing Comey a “free political commercial” to encourage Americans to vote President Trump out of office.

After Stephanopoulos asked if the President had watched the interview, Conway began ripping Comey for his “really gutter” personal attacks against Trump, “to talk about the size of his hands and length of his tie.” She then pointed to “the fact that Mr. Comey admitted to you that he allowed polling and politics to influence his decision” in the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation as evidence of why he was fired by the President last year.

“He admitted to you he purposely leaked information to a friend so that it would get into the media and trigger a special counsel. This guy swung an election. He thought the wrong person would win,” she added. – READ MORE

