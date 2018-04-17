View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics TV

Dershowitz On A Roll: Comey ‘A Man Without Courage’, ACLU ‘A Partisan, Hard-Left Political Organization’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Harvard lawyer Alan Dershowitz is on a roll in recent days, slamming both the ACLU and former FBI Director James Comey as feckless partisans with no sense of duty.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends” Monday, Dershowitz blasted the ACLU for refusing to denounce the FBI raiding President Trump’s personal lawyer’s office, which he and the president felt violated attorney-client privilege. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Dershowitz On A Roll: Comey 'A Man Without Courage', ACLU 'A Partisan, Hard-Left Political Organization'
Dershowitz On A Roll: Comey 'A Man Without Courage', ACLU 'A Partisan, Hard-Left Political Organization'

Harvard lawyer Alan Dershowitz is on a roll in recent days, slamming both the ACLU and former FBI Director James Comey as feckless partisans with no sense of duty.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: