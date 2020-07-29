Fired FBI official Peter Strzok releases book claiming Trump is ‘under the sway’ of Russia

Disgraced former FBI official Peter Strzok has penned a tell-all book about the Russia “collusion” investigation that led to his termination from the agency, wherein he claims President Donald Trump is “under the sway” of the Kremlin.

Publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced that it will release Strzok’s book, “COMPROMISED: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump,” on Sept. 8 — just weeks ahead of the general election.

“When he opened the FBI investigation into Russia’s election interference, Strzok had already spent more than two decades defending the United States against foreign threats,” HMH wrote in its promotional plug. “His career in counterintelligence ended shortly thereafter when the Trump administration used his private expression of political opinions to force him out of the Bureau in August 2018. But by that time, Strzok had seen more than enough to convince him that the commander in chief had fallen under the sway of America’s adversary in the Kremlin.” – READ MORE

