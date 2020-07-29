Politico publishes piece claiming Kamala Harris is Biden’s VP pick — quickly scrubs it

Politico made waves on social media Tuesday when they published — and promptly corrected — a biography of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) claiming Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had chosen her as his running mate days from now “on Aug. 1.”

A communications aide for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) posted the Politico blurb on Twitter writing, “Huh? Politico labeled Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate…that he chose on August 1 (4 days from now).”

The news set Twitter abuzz, and The Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers noted that Politico deleted the vice presidential bio of Harris, while David Hookstead posted a side-by-side showing the outlet had replaced the briefly-posted blurb with a bio detailing Harris’s background. – READ MORE

