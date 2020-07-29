In Angry Tirade, Dem. Accuses Bill Barr of … Allowing Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Suicide’?! (VIDEO)

.@RepCohen blames AG Barr for Jeffrey Epstein’s death pic.twitter.com/qJY0VtyLNs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2020

In an angry tirade when Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) questioned Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday, the Democrat accused Barr of having allowed notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein to commit suicide.

Cohen seemingly had a conniption during the hearing, launching into a heated storm of accusations. While discussing the alleged abuses of federal law enforcement amid violent riots in Portland, Cohen spewed, “You’ve gone through the Fifth Amendment and due process and just negated it.”

“Maybe what happened was your secret police were poorly trained, just like your Bureau of Prisons guards were poorly trained, and allowed the most notorious inmate in our nation’s last several years, Jeffrey Epstein, to commit suicide. SAD!” – READ MORE

