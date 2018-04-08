Fire erupts at Trump Tower in New York City; 1 fatality ID’d, at least 4 hurt

At least one person died and four others were injured after a fire broke out Saturday in Trump Tower in New York City, police and fire officials said.

A 67-year-old male, identified as Todd Brassner, was found “unconscious and unresponsive” on the 50th floor by New York City firefighters, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The city’s medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

The FDNY previously said that one person who was inside the apartment was critical, adding that four firefighters also were hurt.

“We found fire on the 50th floor of the building,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said. “The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire and found one occupant of the apartment who is in critical condition.” – READ MORE

