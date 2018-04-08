Sports World
Crash of hockey team’s bus leaves at least 15 dead, town devastated
Canadian police said Saturday that 15 people were killed and 14 people were injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada.
Police said 29 people, including the driver, were on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan.
Derek Grayson and Nick bonding and healing in hospital pic.twitter.com/DzesIoT27B
— R J patter (@rjpatter) April 7, 2018
Curtis Zablocki, assistant commissioner for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the truck was traveling west on Highway 335 and the bus traveling north on Highway 35 when the collision happened. Speaking at a news conference Saturday afternoon, Zablocki said the investigation will take some time.
“The worst nightmare has happened,” Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League president Bill Chow said at the news conference as he fought back tears. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A western Canadian town of about 6,000 people was left devastated after learning that a bus carrying the town's junior hockey team had collided with a semi-truck while traveling to a playoff game, resulting in at least 15 deaths.