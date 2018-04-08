Washington Post Deletes Article On Mueller Witness Being A Pedophile

In mid-March, The Washington Post published a report on their website from the Associated Press that documented the fact that a supposed cooperating witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is a convicted pedophile. The Post has now deleted the article, without providing any sort of explanation or retraction.

The article, titled “Nader, Mueller’s latest cooperator, a convicted pedophile,” was published on March 15 and documented George Nader’s “15-year-old pedophilia conviction in Europe that has not been previously reported.”

However, at some point over the last couple of weeks, The Washington Post decided to delete the article without offering any explanation or retraction. (A digital archive can be viewed here.) – READ MORE

