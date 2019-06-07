Financial Documents Reveal Cummings’ Wife’s Companies Had Over $250,000 in Overlapping Business

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the wife of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), continues to face ethics concerns after financial documents show overlapping business between her consulting firm and her nonprofit.

Documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation show that Rockeymoore Cummings’ for-profit consulting firm, Global Policy Solutions LLC, was paid more than $250,000 by her charity, the Center for Global Policy Solutions.

The Daily Caller notes that between 2013 and 2015, the charity paid Rockeymoore Cummings’ for-profit firm “management fees” totaling more than $250,000. Additionally, the nonprofit and for-profit entities had a cost-sharing contract highlighting their joint property, as the two entities are housed at the same address.

As IJR previously reported, Rockeymoore Cummings’ nonprofit faces an IRS complaint filed by the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC). The center alleged that Rockeymoore Cummings may be “self-dealing,” or using the charity for personal benefit. – READ MORE