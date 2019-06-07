Two Pro-Trump Grassroots Groups to Register One Million New Voters

The Great America PAC and the Committee to Defend the President PAC, two conservative groups supporting President Donald Trump, announced on Wednesday they are partnering up to register one million new voters ahead of the 2020 election.

The two groups released a statement about their new “Great America Voter Drive” initiative, which consists of two phases.

“The first phase of the project will target an initial spend of more than $1 million, both nationally and in the key battleground states of Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. The second phase of the project will expand to Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, and New Hampshire, including national bus tours,” their statement reads.

The Trump campaign itself hopes to expand the number of states Trump wins in 2020. His campaign is targeting New Mexico, Nevada, and New Hampshire as possible states that Trump could flip, despite Republicans losing in those states during the 2018 midterms. – READ MORE