PHOTOS: Melania Trump Channels Her Inner Royal in Philip Treacy Hat

First Lady Melania Trump channeled her inner British Royal on Wednesday as she sat with Queen Elizabeth II for a ceremony commemorating D-Day.

For the day in Portsmouth, England, Mrs. Trump paid homage to the famed London-based Irish milliner Philip Treacy — the man behind most of all of the British Royal Family’s hats and fascinators — wearing one of his creations from his Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Think of this hat as the little, British cousin to her iconic custom-made, American-esque Hervé Pierre hat that she donned just a couple of days ago to meet the Queen.