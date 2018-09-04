After Painting Trump Burning at the Stake, Jim Carrey Accuses Trump of ‘Inciting Civil Unrest’

Actor Jim Carrey Accused President Trump Of “inciting Civil Unrest” On Twitter Sunday, Despite His Own History Of Depicting Trump Being The Target Of Violence.

“Donald Trump is now inciting civil unrest at his rallies, threatening the safety of our citizens. A real President doesn’t do this. A real congress won’t allow him to,” Jim Carrey wrote in a tweet posted Sunday.

Donald Trump is now inciting civil unrest at his rallies, threatening the safety of our citizens. A real President doesn’t do this. A real congress won’t allow him to.https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/mJq73T36Kv — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018

Carrey is far from the only Hollywood celebrity fantasizing about violence toward President Trump.

Last year, Kathy Griffin made headlines for "beheading" President Trump in a bloody replica photo.

Comedian Jim Carrey attacked President Donald Trump last week, depicting him as a cannibal who ate migrant children:

“If the Democrats would just stop the Mueller investigation, build a wall, declare me a God and pass a special law allowing me to marry my hot daughter I wouldn’t have to devour these immigrant babies. It’s terrible what they’re doing. Obstructionists!” pic.twitter.com/LgOejCxRTN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 19, 2018

So I fixed the controversial TIME Magazine cover. This is much more appropriate. You’re welcome @time pic.twitter.com/VMDtGTj5Zy — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 25, 2018

Sanctioned, embraced, normalized by POTUS, evil is pushing the boundaries. Sociopaths have risen to the top. This Father’s Day we’ll abduct children from their families at our border because the GOP has no bottom and Stephen Miller wasn’t what his Father wanted. #bewaretheunloved pic.twitter.com/536U546nnR — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 17, 2018

But Carrey previously seemed to take things a step further, describing the White House as haunted with demons and portraying Trump aide Stephen Miller, who helped push Trump's immigration agenda, as a sociopath who killed cats