    After Painting Trump Burning at the Stake, Jim Carrey Accuses Trump of ‘Inciting Civil Unrest’

    Actor Jim Carrey Accused President Trump Of “inciting Civil Unrest” On Twitter Sunday, Despite His Own History Of Depicting Trump Being The Target Of Violence.

    “Donald Trump is now inciting civil unrest at his rallies, threatening the safety of our citizens. A real President doesn’t do this. A real congress won’t allow him to,” Jim Carrey wrote in a tweet posted Sunday.

    Carrey is far from the only Hollywood celebrity fantasizing about violence toward President Trump.

    Last year, Kathy Griffin made headlines for “beheading” President Trump in a bloody replica photo. – READ MORE

    Comedian Jim Carrey attacked President Donald Trump last week, depicting him as a cannibal who ate migrant children:

    But Carrey previously seemed to take things a step further, describing the White House as haunted with demons and portraying Trump aide Stephen Miller, who helped push Trump’s immigration agenda, as a sociopath who killed cats  – READ MORE

    Actor Jim Carrey accused President Trump of "inciting civil unrest," despite his own history of depicting Trump being the target of violence.

