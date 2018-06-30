HATE CRIME: Canadian Man Facing 2 Years In Prison For Passing Out ‘Safe Sex’ Pamphlets At Gay Pride Parade

A criminal arrest warrant was put out last week for a Canadian bus driver, a Christian man named Bill Whatcott, for distributing “safe sex” pamphlets which condemned homosexuality — at a gay pride rally. This was apparently a “hate crime.”

The 51-year-old has been charged with the “Wilful Promotion of Hatred against an identifiable group, namely the gay community” and faces up to two years behind bars. According to a news release from the Toronto Police Service, Whatcott was arrested in Calgary on June 22 in connection to the “Hate Crime investigation.” Whatcott says he drove to the station and turned himself in.

Some 3,000 fliers were distributed during the 2016 Toronto Pride rally. The Toronto Police Service apparently received complaints regarding the “anti-gay material” and an investigation was launched, oddly, some two years later.

According to The Federalist, the “safe sex” pamphlets “stated homosexuality is associated with sexually transmitted diseases, including HPV of the rectum.” This, of course, is true, as evidenced by statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The pamphlets also included criticism of Liberal party politicians, decried “Ontario’s ‘perverted sex education curriculum,'” and categorized homosexual activity as sinful, while simultaneously offering salvation for such acts through Christ.

The literature “did not call on anyone to hate homosexuals, or advocate violence, or claim that all homosexuals are pedophiles,” notes The Federalist. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1