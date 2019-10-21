Feud Intensifies As Tulsi Gabbard Says Hillary Clinton Has ‘Blood On Her Hands’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has fired back at Hillary Clinton, saying she has “blood on her hands” because the former Secretary of State backed U.S. intervention in Iraq.

“Thousands of my brothers and sisters in uniform were killed in Iraq, a war that she championed,” said Gabbard, who served in a medical unit of the Hawaii Army National Guard in a combat zone in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and was deployed to Kuwait from 2008 to 2009.

“Their blood is on her hands. That’s why she’s smearing my character and trying to undermine my campaign,” Gabbard said on Fox News.

Gabbard (D-HI), who is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has been battling Clinton since the 2016 loser claimed Gabbard is a “Russian asset” being groomed to ensure that President Donald Trump is re-elected – READ MORE